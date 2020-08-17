THE Government of the Balearic Islands has introduced a raft of new measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking at a press conference today, President Francina Armengol and Health Minister Patricia Gomez outlined the new restrictions which will come into force tomorrow.

Boat and pool parties will now be strictly prohibited, since according to Gomez, these are where contagions are most likely to occur.

As with the majority of Spain, nightlife venues such as bars must close their doors at 1am, an hour earlier than before.

Nightclubs will also remain closed, a measure that has been in force in the region since the end of the state of alarm.

Places of worship must also now reduce their capacity from 75 to 50%, as seen during the deescalation phase.

Furthermore, any individual who wants to organise a public demonstration must seek authorisation from the Ministry of Health first.

Large gatherings of more than 300 people must also obtain prior approval from the Ministry.

Regarding sporting activity, all contact sports have been banned for the next 15 days.

In addition, all sports competitions scheduled from September must be postponed until at least after October 1.

From tomorrow it will also be forbidden to smoke in public spaces when a distance of two meters cannot be maintained.

The wearing of mask will also remain mandatory unless an individual has health reasons to justify their use.

It comes as the Balearic Islands recorded its highest number of new COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic last week.

Despite the rising number of active cases, the Balearic government has dismissed claims that there will be a second lockdown next month.