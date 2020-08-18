A NEW festival has been launched in Ibiza to attract holidaymakers to the island this autumn.

The Ibiza Onspring-Offspring Festival serves to extend the summer season until November 16 and show that the White Isle has much more to offer than its famous nightclubs.

Led by island native, Marc Rahola, CEO of OD Group, and Diego Calvo, CEO of Concept Hotel Group, the Festival will see more than 100 events take place from October 1.

From gastronomical delights to sporting activities, comedy nights to art exhibitions, there will be something for everyone to enjoy across the island.

With the Balearic Government yesterday imposing tougher restrictions on the region, including a ban on popular pool and boat parties, the new festival will give exposure to what else Ibiza has to offer.

Infamous institutions such as Pikes Hotel, Las Dalias Hippy Market, Pacha Group and Ibiza Rocks will all feature on the jam-packed agenda, as well as lesser-known local businesses.

The idea was first mooted during discussions at the beginning of the health crisis when Ibizan businesses began to preempt the likelihood of long-term closures and losses of income.

Find out more about what the Onspring-Offspring Festival has to offer here.