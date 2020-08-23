BENIDORM’S struggling hospitality trade has been given some help from the local council with the news that there will be no charges for outside tables and chairs for the rest of the year.

Mayor Toni Perez said an amendment to the local ordinance over terrace payments will be presented to the next plenary session of the council.

Perez said; “We are very conscious of the uncertain position that bars face and in view of the latest events we are suspending all charges from when the State of Alarm began through to December 31.”

The mayor’s comments refer to the new restrictions which force all bars to shut down at 1.00am under a measure set to finish in early September to counter the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

But Perez added that there will be no retrospective bonus for business owners, as the fees for the terraces used between January 1 and the beginning of the State of Alarm in mid-March will still have to be paid.