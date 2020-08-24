MOSSOS d’Esquadra, the police force of Catalonia, had to break up a birthday party after neighbours complained of social distancing infractions.

They identified 58 people partying into the early hours without masks or taking any other precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A witness called the authorities at around 2:30am, with a patrol immediately attending the property in Maria Cubi street in Barcelona.

The weekend party, celebrating ‘Alicia’s 28th birthday’ according to banners, was disbanded with troops taking details of all attendees.

All 58 identified have been issued public health administrative penalties for violating restrictions to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

Only last week, the Olive Press revealed that statistics show an alarming spread of COVID-19 among the young.

READ MORE: Coronavirus cases on Spain’s Costa Blanca increase by almost 50 per cent among young people