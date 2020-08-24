A TWIST of fate saw a woman injured by a motorboat propeller in the waters of a Costa Blanca beach at the weekend.

The 33-year-old was with some friends on a boat at El Morro Blanc cove at El Campello when a large wave hit the vessel and threw them off-balance into the sea last Saturday(August 22).

The boat continued to whizz around the area without anybody behind the wheel, as it travelled in circles.

In one of the sweeps, the vessel’s propeller struck the woman, who suffered severe thigh, knee, and angle injuries.

Two people with jet skis rushed to help the group and helped them to get to dry land.

Bathers were scrambled out of the water as the boat continued on its unpredictable journey.

It came to halt just before a Salvamento Maritimo crew reached it and towed it to shore.

The injured woman from Villena underwent a successful operation at the Sant Joan d’Alacant hospital for a fractured femur and fibula.