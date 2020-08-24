A MAN has been kidnapped at gunpoint in a popular hotspot for British holidaymakers.

A probe has been launched by the Policia Nacional to clarify the events which took place on Saturday night in Marbella.

According to witnesses, a group of at least eight people surrounded a car, blocking it.

The driver, believed to be in his forties, was forced at gunpoint to get out of his vehicle and into another one.

READ MORE:

The events took place around 10.30 pm.

Officers in charge of the investigation took statements from several witnesses who were able to provide the licence plate number of the car the victim had used before he was abducted.

Police investigating the case are not ruling out any motives behind the kidnapping.

There are no official reports if the victim has been released or whether he has been injured.

Shortly after the incident took place the car, used by the victim, was found burned out in the proximity of the Sisu hotel which was also gutted in a blaze last week.

The hotel, razed to the ground last Friday, had been at the centre of a long-running legal battle.

More than 100 guests had to flee the hotel which saw the death of one tourist and four people hospitalised.