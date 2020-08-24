A CAUSE of death for three time European Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) champion Babak Alimoradian has still not been revealed more than a week after he died.

The 45-year-old died in Marbella on Sunday, August 16.

Babk Alimoradian
Alimoradian talking about his recent injury in a documentary

He had lived in the city for many years and his death came as a shock not only to the municipality but to the sports world. 

At the Liscon European Championships, which took place in early January, Almordian suffered a serious spinal injury.

He temporarily lost mobility from the neck down; however, he was slowly recovering and regaining mobility and he was back at the gym pursuing his athletic career.

Donate

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.