A CAUSE of death for three time European Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) champion Babak Alimoradian has still not been revealed more than a week after he died.

The 45-year-old died in Marbella on Sunday, August 16.

Alimoradian talking about his recent injury in a documentary

He had lived in the city for many years and his death came as a shock not only to the municipality but to the sports world.

At the Liscon European Championships, which took place in early January, Almordian suffered a serious spinal injury.

He temporarily lost mobility from the neck down; however, he was slowly recovering and regaining mobility and he was back at the gym pursuing his athletic career.