YOU really can’t blame anyone for wanting to forget 2020 and a village in Spain has decided to time travel to Christmas.

In Vigo, Galicia, festive lights are already being set up around the town in a bid to compete with the world-famous displays in New York, London and Paris.

The city’s mayor, Abel Caballero, has said the gargantuan display will have over 10 million LED lights.

Caballero has been on a mission to break the record for the world’s largest light display for many years in an effort to attract tourists to the town.

He told reporters: “Some people don’t like Christmas for ideological reasons, but we do. We like it very much.”

The mayor’s decision to spend €800,000 on Christmas decorations during Spain’s post-pandemic financial struggle has lit up debate with residents.

Environmentalists have also criticised the plan due to the waste in electricity.

However, local hotel owners reported full occupancy when the city switched their display on last year.

It comes as the government in Cordoba have also been under fire for their post coronavirus Christmas plans.

The government have set aside a whopping €1.6 million for their Calle Foro Romano light show and festive markets.