A large part of Andalucia is once again under alert for high temperatures.
Several days of intense heat are expected in much of the region as well as in eight other autonomous communities in the southern and eastern half of the peninsula.
READ MORE:
- ORANGE WEATHER ALERT: Typical symptoms of heatstroke as Spain’s Andalucia faces dangerous temperatures
After a brief lull in the recent high temperatures, Spanish Meteorological Office, AEMET, has issued yellow and orange weather alerts across much of Andalucia for Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures expected to reach 38C.
The minimums will remain stable, oscillating between the 19C and 20C for much of the region.
The weather alert is extended until Thursday, when the AEMET estimates that the thermometers will mark up to 41C in the south of Cordoba province and highs of 40C are expected in Sevilla.
AEMET informs that with the yellow alert there is no meteorological risk for the general population, although care should be taken when exercising.
Emergencies 112 Andalucia recommends the following:
- Sports activities should be carried out early or late in the day. Use lightweight and light-coloured clothing as well as head protection, sunglasses and sun protection.
- Ventilate the house during the cooler hours of the day, for the rest of the day keep the blinds down and windows closed. Use electrical appliances (fans or air conditioners) if and when possible. Alternatively, use the coolest rooms of the house.
- The diet on hot days is best made up of light, fresh and cold meals, such as salads, cold cooked vegetables, fruits and vegetables.
- Maintain good hydration, especially the population most vulnerable to heat, such as the chronically ill, the elderly and children.
- Under no circumstances should anyone be left inside a vehicle, including pets.
- In an emergency situation, call 112, a free, multilingual service available 24 hours a day.