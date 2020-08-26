A large part of Andalucia is once again under alert for high temperatures.

Several days of intense heat are expected in much of the region as well as in eight other autonomous communities in the southern and eastern half of the peninsula.

After a brief lull in the recent high temperatures, Spanish Meteorological Office, AEMET, has issued yellow and orange weather alerts across much of Andalucia for Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures expected to reach 38C.

26/08 00:06 #AEMET actualiza #FMA por temp. max en Andalucía. Activos HOY y MAÑANA. Nivel máx naranja. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 00:06 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/dF0CCB8ckK https://t.co/TTW2GCvUnQ — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) August 25, 2020

The minimums will remain stable, oscillating between the 19C and 20C for much of the region.

The weather alert is extended until Thursday, when the AEMET estimates that the thermometers will mark up to 41C in the south of Cordoba province and highs of 40C are expected in Sevilla.

AEMET informs that with the yellow alert there is no meteorological risk for the general population, although care should be taken when exercising.

Emergencies 112 Andalucia recommends the following: