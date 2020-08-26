Antonio Banderas has announced that he has overcome COVID-19 after 21 days of strict quarantine and that he is now ‘cured’ of the virus.

Banderas confirmed the news on social media with a black and white image in which the ‘Pain and Glory’ actor from Malaga appears surrounded by ‘viruses’ which he kicks.

“After 21 days of disciplinary confinement I can now say that I have overcame the COVID-19 infection. I am cured. My thoughts go to those who weren’t as fortunate as me, and to those who suffered more than I did. I also wish strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight,” he wrote.

Después de 21 días de disciplinado confinamiento, puedo decir que he superado la infección por Covid 19. Estoy curado. Va mi pensamiento para aquellos que no lo consiguieron y para los que lo han pasado peor que yo. Ánimo para todos los que están en mitad de la lucha. #Covid pic.twitter.com/IvCtOhjCSF — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 25, 2020

Banderas announced on August 10 that he had tested positive for coronavirus and was under quarantine, although he explained that he was ‘relatively well’ and hoped to ‘recover as soon as possible.’

This announcement was made on the same day that the actor turned 60. ‘I want to make public that today, August 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday following quarantine, having tested positive for COVID-19 disease,’ he wrote on social media.

Banderas indicated then that he was ‘only a little more tired than usual’ and that he was ‘following the medical indications’.

“I hope that the recommendations will allow me to overcome the infectious process that I suffer and that is affecting so many people around the planet,” he added.

The actor has taken advantage of his time in quarantine to ‘read, rest and continue making plans.’