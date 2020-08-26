THE Balearic Islands has recorded its highest number of coronavirus infections in a single day.

Setting a regional record, 908 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 yesterday,

This is the highest number of new active cases that has been confirmed in one day since the start of the pandemic.

Bringing the total number of infections up to 2,227, 27 of the new diagnoses have been admitted to hospital, four of which are in intensive care.

Sadly, one person with COVID-19 lost their life yesterday, with 247 people being declared ‘virus free.’

Current hospitalisations now stand at 279, where 37 patients are being treated in the ICU – a third of the occupation that was reached under Spain’s state of alarm in March.

Son Espases, Mallorca’s leading public hospital, has already begun preparations to deal with an influx of new patients.

Here, they have set set up two new wards that will solely be dedicated to treat those with coronavirus.

Ibiza on the other hand have demanded more doctors and nurses to work in Can Misses Hospital in order to face an increase in demand for care during the ‘second wave.’

In the case of residential homes, which houses the most vulnerable group, there are 25 positive diagnoses in the elderly with 29 employees also testing positive.

Despite the rising number of cases, the Balearic Ministry of Health have stressed that the ‘majority are asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms.’

The high number of positive diagnoses can be attributed to the Balearic government’s commitment to step up their PCR testing across the region.

Although ruling out a new confinement at this point, the autonomous government are currently evaluating tougher measures to enforce across the region.

This was confirmed by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez yesterday who dismissed any notion of a national return to lockdown restrictions.

He did say however that that he would back any emergency measures made from regional governments, also announcing that 2,000 soldiers will be tasked with contact tracking.