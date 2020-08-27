The Policia Local of Torremolinos raided a private party held in a holiday rental apartment with over 100 people flouting COVID-19 security measures.

Despite large gatherings being strictly prohibited under Spain’s ‘new normality’ party-goers continue to disregard the regulations.

After receiving a phone call from a disgruntled neighbour, officers from the Policia Local were deployed to the scene.

All those who had attended the bash were not only in close proximity to one another, but were also without facemasks.

The over 100 party-goes have all been identified and the homeowner, currently in Costa Rica on holiday, now faces a hefty fine.

The raid comes just days after an illegal beach party with over 200 revellers was shut down by Policia Local in the same area of Bajondillo beach in Torremolinos.

Scenes captured from the Eden Beach Club have outraged local residents, who claim to have witnessed over 200 groovers flouting social distance precautions and security measures.

The establishment is under investigation by the local authorities and could face a fine of up to €600,000.

According to the Junta’s sanctioning regime, incidents where authorities consider over 100 people have been put at risk are considered ‘very serious infringements’ and hefty fines of between €60,000 to €600,000 can be issued.