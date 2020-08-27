OUTRAGED passengers on a delayed flight back to the UK from Gibraltar must now quarantine for two weeks after Easy Jet bussed them over to accommodation in Cadiz.

The Gatwick flight was delayed due to bad weather and forced disgruntled passengers into an unplanned overnight stay.

While many people were given rooms on The Rock, 80 unlucky travellers were forced over the Spanish border to accommodation there.

Despite being in the country for under 24 hours, they must now self-isolate for two weeks on their return to the UK or face a hefty fine.

Those caught out of the house can be fined up to £1,000 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

In Scotland, the fine is £480 but can rise to a whopping £5,000 for persistent offenders.

“Ridiculous today. Flight from Gibraltar has been moved to tomorrow due to low visibility on a perfectly clear rock,” said customer Alan Orme online.

“My option is to move from low covid Gib to high Covid Spain. I cannot afford to self isolate. @easyJet will you pay my loss of earnings?”

On Tuesday Gibraltar reported 43 active coronavirus cases, while Spain has seen the worst figures in the EU.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is our highest priority and we would never operate a flight unless it is safe to do so,” said Easy Jet in their official statement.

“We tried to provide as many hotel rooms in Gibraltar as possible, however, due to a shortage of rooms, it was not possible to provide these for all customers so we offered accommodation in Spain for those who wanted it.”