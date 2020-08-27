Reality star Kerry Katona celebrated her birthday with a major bash in luxury Spanish villa – that costs a whopping £1,000 a night.

The former Atomic Kitten singer – who turns 40 on September 6- was spotted celebrating during a lavish vacation in Granada.

The mum-of-five took to social media to flaunt snaps of her bikini body and give followers a sneak peek inside the swanky rental property.

The six-floor pad boasts seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and four separate toilets as well as a lush private pool, gym, game room, home cinema and expansive wrap around balconies with showstopping views of the Spanish hilltops

I’m a Celeb winner Kerry posted a shot of the sprawling property on Instagram along with the caption: “Not a bad place to be celebrating your 40th @silverfieldvilla honestly this place is unreal… seeing my kids faces when we pulled up was amazing ???? I’m truly blessed and grateful.”

In a second photo showing her daughters enjoying the pool, she said: “Loving watching the kids having fun together”.

Speaking about her upcoming 40th birthday, Kerry said her birthday wish would to settle down with boyfriend Ryan Mahoney and walk down the aisle for the fourth time.

Chatting with new! magazine, Kerry said: “I’d love Ryan to propose. I’d love to marry him and maybe for my 40th he could get down on one knee – hint hint!”

Kerry confessed she has been browsing Cartier rings and has even put in phone calls enquiring about them.

She added: “I can’t see my life with anyone else, I trust him implicitly.”

Kerry has been married three times perviously. She first tied the knot in 2002 with Westlife singer Brian McFadden but the pair split two years later.

On 14 February 2007 Katona married taxi driver Mark Croft but they divorced after four year and having one daughter together.

She then later married George Kay in 2014 but separated a year later after she alleged he had assaulted her. He passed away from an overdose in 2019 and Kerry had previously revealed she was “done with marriage” before she was swept off her feet by personal trainer Ryan two years ago.