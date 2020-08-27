DETAILS have come to light of a dramatic rescue of a baby from a locked car on one of the hottest days of the year.

According to officers, the vehicle was parked in the Los Alamos area of Torremolinos when the mother of the baby alerted a passing officer that she had accidentally locked her baby inside the car in direct sun.

The unnamed woman was putting shopping in the boot of her vehicle when she closed the door, locking her keys inside.

A police officer tried to force the lock of the car but without success, so he requested the support of local firefighters.

However the baby was becoming more and more agitated in the afternoon sun and the mother more distressed so the officer decided to react.

He smashed the window furthest away from the child and, with the help of a fellow officer, managed to reach inside and grab the child from his car seat.

As the baby was being comforted by its mother, the police officers gained a round of applause from the gathered crowd for their heroic actions.