POLICE staged a rescue at a Villajoyosa flat after an 82-year-old man was held captive there for several days.

The Guardia Civil and Policia Nacional arrested a man in his sixties who was described as ‘mentally unstable’.

An operation was launched yesterday afternoon(August 27) after the police were told about shouting coming from the flat on Calle Barcelona in the Pati Fosc neighbourhood.

Agents discovered that the captive had been tortured on multiple occasions with burns to his body.

He was taken for treatment to the Hospital Comarcal de la Marina Baixa in Villajoyosa