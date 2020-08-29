MORE than 600 people have been evacuated as a series of fires broke out across Andalucia.

In Estepona 80 guests at the Kempinski Bahia Hotel were evacuated as a blaze jumped the A-7 main road and set fire to the nearby Laguna Village commercial centre.

They have since been allowed to return to their rooms after the flames in the immediate vicinity were brought under control.

Almonaster la Real

The most serious incident has been in Almonaster la Real in Huelva, that has still not been controlled after a fire broke out on Thursday.

So far 520 people have been evacuated, from several villages. The latest municipality to be cleared was El Pozuelo which saw police evacuate houses this afternoon.

The Town Hall of Zalamea la Real has reported that the village has been evacuated as a precaution after verifying that the flames are advancing uncontrollably towards the centre of the province of Huelva.

Around 9,000 hectares have been affected. Strong winds are fanning the flames, with forestry firefighters from Infoca unable to halt them.

Some 200 Infoca firefighters are trying to stabilise the fire with 13 fire appliances and 28 helicopters and planes. Another 69 troops with 10 appliances and a helicopter from the Military Emergency Unit are also involved in the fire fighting efforts.

Meanwhile, Infoca has reported that it has dispatched one helicopter and a firefighting crew to Almuñecar in Granada, where a scrub fire has broken out.

And 34 forestry firefighters and two helicopters have been scrambled to tackle a blaze at Moclinejo in Malaga province.

In Guillena (Sevilla) 40 firefighters supported by two planes and a helicopter are fighting yet another fire.