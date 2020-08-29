THE Junta de Andalucia has declared a Level 1 emergency due to the fire currently ravaging the Laguna Village complex in Estepona.

The intense fire has engulfed the site, which features thatched-like roofing, and which is opposite from a petrol station.

The Junta declared the emergency at 3.20pm while three helicopters, a fire truck and 30 firefighters battle the blaze.

There are also several paramedics on site to assist with potential injuries.

#IFEstepona, paraje río Padrón. Medios: 3 helicópteros de transporte y extinción, 1 avión de carga en tierra, 1 autobomba, 30 #BomberosForestales, 2 #TOP, 1 #AAMM, 1 helicóptero de mando y el #GREMAF (Grupo Regional de Mando).



? Orbitamos el incendio. pic.twitter.com/KXUEXJtySx — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) August 29, 2020

The inferno is causing traffic on the A-7 and aerial footage shows huge columns of smoke billowing from the site.

It is not yet known if there are any injuries.

Authorities are hoping to contain the flames and prevent the blaze from becoming a fully-fledged forest fire.

On the other side of the A-7 sits a BP petrol station, meaning a huge risk of explosion and further devastation if the flames manage to cross to the other side.

More to follow…