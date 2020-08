LAGUNA Village has erupted into flames this afternoon.

Several videos have surfaced online showing the whole shopping and restaurant complex ablaze.

El incendio ha pasado al otro lado de la Autovía A7 arrasando con un centro comercial Laguna Village que tiene varios restaurantes #IFEstepona

Podéis escuchar el viento que no lo está poniendo nada fácil a los medios de extinción pic.twitter.com/m3RMHYzxiV — ?Roxie BCät ???? (@RoxieBcat) August 29, 2020

Popular spots such as Puro Beach can be seen covered in flames as people driving past record the inferno on their phones.

Smoke from the flames can be seen from several miles away from the site, which features thatched-like roofing.

