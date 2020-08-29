FRENCH supermarket group Carrefour has agreed to buy the Supersol food retailing chain.

They will pay Maxima – the chain’s present Lithuanian owners – €78 million.

The buy-out involves 172 of the chain’s supermarkets, which are mainly in Andalucia and Madrid.

These stores made about €450 million of sales in 2019.

Many of the stores will be converted into its convenience store format (Express) as well as its supermarket (Market) and Supeco formats, depending on size.

Carrefour currently manages a total of 205 hypermarkets, 111 Carrefour Market supermarkets, and more than 850 Carrefour Express and 25 Supeco.

It is the second biggest supermarket retailer in Spain.

Supersol, last year closed 18 stores and 12 fish retailers. Its current 173 stores in Spain and its three logistics warehouses in Madrid, Malaga and Cadiz directly employ more than 4,000 people.