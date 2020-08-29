Cristiano Ronaldo could be set to signing the biggest contract of his life – after a recent pic sparked speculation of a glitzy engagement to long-term Georgina Rodriguez. 

Rumours are swirling that the 35-year-old athlete popped the question to baby mama Georgina after she shared a series of sizzling snaps on the pair on social media. 

The couple, who are sunning themselves in the French Rivera with their kids, posed for photos while holidaying onboard their £5.5million yacht. 

The first picture showed the former Real Madrid star dressed to the nines smiling with the 26-year-old in an incredible sunset snap. 

The pair scored high in the fashion stakes, with Georgina stunning in a scarlet dress while Ronaldo wore a navy printed Louis Vuitton shirt with ivory trousers.

Although Georgina’s hand was hidden, fans were quick to guess that Ronaldo had already proposed when she captioned the photo “YESSS’ followed with a rose emoji. 

The former Gucci shop assistant, who has been dating the football superstar for three years, then posted another glamorous snap of herself flaunting a giant ring on her wedding finger and holding a rose. 

A final Instagram post gave followers a glimpse into the celebrations, with Georgia posting a pic of the pair embracing surrounded by rose petals.

