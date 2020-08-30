MY partner, Joffrey Charles, has saved my life. He nagged me incessantly about the small but growing lump under my right armpit in the summer of 2018.

I remember being fairly nonchalant when I went for my first mammogram at Costa Del Sol Marbella Hospital. Within five minutes of my X-ray, all hell broke loose. The radiologist informed me I had cancer. Biopsies, cat scans and MRI’s followed to reveal 15 tumours in my right breast.

I had a mastectomy, eight months of gruelling chemotherapy and then painful radiotherapy. My life was consumed by the big C.

Joffrey and Lisa

Nearly two years later I returned again with immense trepidation.

I was a different Lisa, more patient and resilient yet wondering anxiously if my uphill battle was to be continued.

The radiologist referred me for yet another ultrasound to Benalmadena Alta Hospital two days later. I was convinced I was doomed again.

I had to wait five more days after that to meet my oncologist. She positively beamed as I entered the room and I knew at that moment it had to be good news.

The previous tests were precautionary due to liquid lying under the temporary valve in my right breast.

The oncologist explained that the liquid was likely as a result of the burns I suffered from radiotherapy but she confirmed there are NO tumours. I wanted to dance around the room singing Freedom.

When you hear the words ‘cancer-free’ you don’t quite believe it. It sank in when Joffrey and I drove home on the A7 carretera. I was shrieking with sheer delight and happiness. An unforgettable moment.

I am so grateful to all those who have supported me, the best of humanity has shown it’s kind face. I received so many inspiring messages during my illness from friends and strangers so I eagerly shared my good news on social media. I was astonished when today 90,000 plus tweeters responded to my new cancer-free status.

Two years and 15 tumours later I have won my cancer battle, my friends and family have kept me going through the darkest of days especially my beloved Joffrey.