BENIDORM’S Levante Beach will go reservation-free from this Monday(August 31) with the end of the booking system introduced on July 15.

Capacity controls and designated areas of the beach to maintain social distancing will be maintained, but reservations are no longer needed with the end of the main domestic tourist season.

Benidorm mayor, Toni Perez, said that the scheme worked well, despite some early teething problems:

“The reservations reduced long queues or people being turned away as was the case in other locations.”

Benidorm council says that almost two million people had used the city´s three beaches over the summer, with the peak day seeing 46,610 visitors on August 15