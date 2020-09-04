VELEZ-MALAGA has joined its Andalucian neighbours in implementing a beach curfew to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The restrictions announced yesterday by Councillor for beaches Jesus Perez Atencia mean that all beaches within the municipality will close between 9.30pm and 7.00am.

The decision to close the beaches was made in ordinance with the special BOJA published by the Andalucian regional government in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

The mayor’s decree reads: “The beaches of the municipality of Velez-Malaga will be closed for leisure and entertainment, except for fishing or other individual activities and for restaurants on the beach.”

This will mean that all sporting activities and gatherings will be prohibited between the set hours, however the chiringuitos will be allowed to operate within their designated opening hours.

Individual activities such as fishing, walking and swimming will also be permitted.

It comes after Nerja, Marbella and Rincon de la Victoria all implemented curfews to help curb the recent rise in cases throughout Andalucia.