FOUR young French men have been arrested at San Pablo Airport in Sevilla for the sexual assault of two underage girls in the Andalucian capital.

The tourists, aged between 20 and 24, were taken into custody after attempting to board a flight to their home town of Paris on Monday.

Agents of the Policia Nacional were notified of the group’s identities after the girls, aged 15 and 16, were admitted to Virgen Macarena Hospital in Sevilla with common injuries associated with a sexual attack.

? Detenidos cuatro varones por agredir sexualmente a dos chicas menores de edad en #Sevilla



En menos de 6 horas los agentes identificaron a los autores y los arrestaron en el aeropuerto cuando intentaban abandonar el país.



Han ingresado en prisión#SomosTuPolicía pic.twitter.com/5M4oIKdsTs — Policía Nacional (@policia) September 3, 2020

The incident occurred near the Alameda de Hercules area of Sevilla on Saturday afternoon.

The group met the two girls outside of a bar and began to have drinks with them, striking up conversation and eventually inviting them back to their apartment to carry on the evening.

The girls accepted and once at the property, were given more alcohol until they were heavily intoxicated and unable to resist.

It was then that the group of men allegedly sexually abused the girls, filming and taking photos of the incident.

The following day, the girls entered the hospital and it was there that the Policia Nacional were informed and an arrest warrant was issued.

The group were eventually tracked down and arrested at 1.45pm on Monday as they attempted to flee the country to return home.

Police are currently investigating the mobile phone footage, medical examination records and victim testimonies but according to a statement, the evidence is substantial enough to issue a prison sentence.

The case will now go to the Court of Instruction number 15 in Sevilla.