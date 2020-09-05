AN earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale rumbled several towns late last night.

The epicentre of the quake was located just six kilometres off the coast of Fuengirola at a depth of 60km, according to the National Geographic Institute (ING).

EPICENTRE: Off the coast of Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol

The natural phenomenon was felt in Fuengirola, Torremolinos and Mijas but is not believed to have caused any damage or injury.

Some movement was even felt as far as Marbella and Velez-Malaga.

This is the fifth earthquake to hit the area in the past month and the biggest so far this year.

It comes after a 3.7 magnitude earthquake hit the same area back in April.

The ING gathers as much information as possible each time an earthquake occurs, including asking residents to fill in a survey.

This allows experts to keep the public informed on the intensity of earthquakes and to calculate the damage they may have caused.

The questionnaire was first introduced by King Fernando VI following the Lisbon Earthquake in 1755.

That catastrophic event levelled cities and killed almost 100,000 people.