SPAIN has added 10,476 COVID-19 cases to the running total today, 4,503 of which were diagnosed in the past 24 hours.

It brings the total number of official cases in the country since the pandemic began to 498,989.

Meanwhile the number of deaths this week rose from the 191 recorded by yesterday to 256 today.

It means 64 people have lost their lives to the virus in the past 24 hours.

In the past seven days, there have been 1,946 hospital admissions, with 151 in intensive care.

Meanwhile in Andalucia, some 1,021 cases have been detected by PCR in the past 24 hours, according to the Junta, while seven more people have lost their lives.

The Andalucia Institute of Statistics reports that in the past 14 days, 10,038 cases have been detected in the southernmost region, 4,859 in the past week.

In terms of hospitalisations, there have been 37 in Andalucia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 604.

The number of patients in the ICU has risen by nine, from 78 to 87, the Junta reported.

A total of 330 people have been hospitalised with the virus in the region this week.