THE Government of the Balearic Islands has announced that it will enforce new restrictions on areas with a high number of COVID-19 cases.

This power will be given to the Ministry of Health who will today decide on which municipalities and neigbourhoods will be put under more stringent control.

The objective of the measure is to reduce infections and is supported by epidemiological research that shows there is high community transmission in the Balearics.

Although not fully detailed, it is expected that there will be total or partial restrictions put on mobility in areas with a high incidence of coronavirus cases.

Only those who reside or work in a specific area will be allowed inside and residents will have to justify where they are employed at police checkpoints if they want to leave.

Restaurants, bars and shops will also face harsher restrictions, including being forced to completely close or limiting their capacity and opening hours.

The number of those allowed to attend a social gathering will also be capped with a suspension on sporting and cultural activities.

There will also be curfews introduced in some areas and anyone found flouting the set times to go outside will be given a penalty.

In addition, nursing homes will be closely watched by the Ministry due to the high number of cases detected in the last week.

This included an outbreak at a senior centre in Mallorca, resulting in 75 elderly residents being infected, two of which later died.

In addition, the Balearic government will step up their control over those diagnosed with COVID-19.

Using all police resources, anyone who fails to isolate at home or in hospital will face a bigger fine and even a prison sentence.

This period of ‘confinement’ will last a minimum of 15 days but will be extended if the number of cases do not go down.

President Francina Armengol said the chosen areas ‘would return to something similar seen in phase 1 of the de-escalation plan.’

Municipalities likely to be affected in Mallorca are Palma, Valldemossa, Alaro, Santa Maria, Inca, Deia, Esporles, Marratxi, Banyalbufar, Llucmajor and Binissalem.

In Ibiza, Sant Antoni and Eivissa are tipped to be included and in Menorca, it would be Sant Lluis and Ciutadella.

All restrictions are now in the process of being approved and are expected to come into force from tomorrow.

Respective mayors will be notified beforehand.