The last two years of your schooling are ever more important in today’s changing world.

Do you want the best teachers? Personal attention individualised to your needs? Small classes? More freedom? At Phoenix College Málaga, we provide a Sixth Form College environment for young people who want to break free of a traditional school experience. We help students take responsibility for their learning and show them how to make the best of themselves – all in a friendly, positive, encouraging environment.

Most of all, our staff are committed to helping each student reach their individual potential inside the classroom and out of it.

What to think about

You have plenty of options and it’s important to explore them. Why choose A-levels instead of IB or Bachillerato? The UK A-level system, taught entirely in English, is certified at Phoenix College by Pearson Edexcel, and is respected by universities and employers all over the world. We offer PCE subjects (Selectividad) for entry into Spanish universities. Where to study? Location is key. Phoenix College is situated in the heart of Málaga, on the Plaza de Uncibay, easy to get to on public transport and surrounded by a wealth of Spanish Culture. How to get advice? We hold no-commitment individual meetings with students and their families to get to know their strengths, plans and hopes, which also gives them the chance to meet our teachers and see our classrooms, study facilities and fully-equipped laboratory.

Choosing subjects.

As in the A-level system, students can go to UK universities with only three subjects, choice of subjects is extremely important. Most students at 16 are still not sure of what they want to do when they finish school – though many know various things that they don’t want to do! It’s vital in this case to leave as many doors open as possible. Our students typically start with four subjects, giving the flexibility to apply to a huge range of degrees, and also drop a subject later on to focus on the others. Most students know whether they will follow a science or humanities route, though one of the many strengths of the A-level system is that the two can be combined. We have students accepted into engineering degrees who have studied maths and physics alongside history or business.

Is this what you would like to be?

An independent, mature young adult studying fascinating, internationally respected courses taught by inspiring teachers, experiencing commuting and city life, using traditional and digital learning methods at a College which is a bridge to your future goals?