NIGHTCLUBS and late bars will continue to be closed in the Valencian Community until the end of September.

Temporary restrictions introduced last month to curb a big rise in COVID-19 cases will be extended tomorrow(September 8) and run to at least September 30.

All bars and restaurants will continue to close by 1.00am as nightlife activities remain suspended.

Valencian president, Ximo Puig, said that the closing time rules will now also apply to gaming rooms, casinos, and other gambling venues.

“We need to step up what we are doing to stop the spread of the coronavirus and to trust the common sense and civic responsibility of our citizens,” Puig stated.

The announcement came as no surprise and means that other measures introduced on August 18 will continue like a smoking ban in public areas where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Nightlife business organisation, Fotur, and its president, Victor Perez, sarcastically commented;

“I can´t work out the logic of this extension. Perhaps the virus is asleep during the day and wakes up at night?”

Perez also asked: “Who is the Valencian government now going to blame for the increases in COVID-19 cases since we’ve been closed for three weeks?”