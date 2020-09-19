A BRITISH man resident in Gibraltar has been charged with 17 charges sex offences against children.

Karl BASSETT, 25, was arrested in June this year after a disclosure was made about these activities on May 2020.

He has now been charged with six counts of sexual communication with a child.

Bassett is also charged with three counts of possession of indecent images of children and eight counts of their distribution.

The investigation was carried out by the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) Safeguarding Tram.

After his arrest in June, Bassett was placed on police bail with strict conditions while the investigation continued.

The defendant is on bail until he goes goes to the Magistrate’s Court on September 21.

Parents will be relieved that none of the children that came out in the images were from the Rock.

“We wish to reassure the community regarding the indecent images of children (IIOC),” said the RGP.

“None of the images are of children in Gibraltar, nor do they have any connection to Gibraltar.”