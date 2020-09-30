ANOTHER case of COVID-19 has been found at at a Gibraltar school as numbers continued to rise on the Rock.

There were 49 active cases in the British territory today including the latest person in St Paul’s Lower Primary School.

As a result of the second discovery of the virus at the school in Gibraltar, three staff members and 17 pupils have gone into self-isolation.

This is because they were identified as having been within close contact for more than 15 minutes with the infected person.

“Pupils who attend St Paul’s Lower Primary School should go to school as normal if they have not been contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau,” said the Government.

“Parents are reminded that children with COVID-19 symptoms should not attend school.

“They should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111.

“Siblings and close contacts of children who have been asked to self-isolate should attend school as normal unless otherwise advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

“Individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information are asked to contact the school’s head teacher.”

Other cases found at schools like Westside and St Bernard’s which have followed the same procedure.

Bubbles of age groups have been created to try to stem the spread of the virus.

Despite these continuing cases, the government believes that education must continue to be provided.