GIBRALTAR’S top-ranking Platinum Command met virtually this morning to discuss the growing COVID-19 infections.

There were 68 people in Gibraltar with the virus, one in hospital and it is possible more action will be taken tomorrow morning in a second meeting.

Platinum Command is the highest ranking group in the COVID-19 command structure.

It includes ministers, the governor, Civil Contingencies Coordinator and the MOD Chief of Staff.

The general message so far is that the public follow the established hygiene guidelines, especially those over 70-years-old.

A number of different scenarios were looked at about the spread of the coronavirus and how it would be tackled.

“Gibraltar is now better prepared and better equipped than at any time since the pandemic begun,” said the government.

“The Nightingale facility remains mothballed in the Europa Sports Hall

“At short notice a total of 190 beds can be activated there within 72 hours and a further 110 beds within a week.”

Overseas connection

COVID-19 was also discussed at a recent online meeting of the UK overseas territory leaders today.

Deputy Chief Minister Joseph Garcia represented Gibraltar at the virtual meeting.

He talked to leaders from Anguilla, Ascension Island, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Falkland Islands, Montserrat, Pictairn, St Helena, Tristan Da Cunha and Turks and Caicos Islands.

The discussion was held before the group met for the annual Joint Ministerial Council bwtween overseas territories and the UK.

Disaster management, climate change and environmental protection were also discussed

Gibraltar explained the concept of self-determination and that any territory should be able to claim it.

“Gibraltar is always delighted to play a role within the wider British family of nations,” said Dr Garcia. “This is reflected in our positive and constructive engagement with the other UK Overseas Territories.

“There are a number of important values, traditions and interests that we all have in common.

“This was an ideal opportunity for the different territories to compare notes, set out our priorities and to work out the details of the meeting with the UK Government later in the year.”