THE amount of elderly people infected with COVID-19 is now 14 at the John Mackintosh Home.

Numbers of active cases dropped to 101 residents on the Rock today, although there are 10 in hospital, one still in intensive care.

The elderly infected range from age 64 to 101-years-old with all but one being women.

Nine of the residents suffer from dementia and all are clinically stable with seven in isolation.

The situation has led to all of them being confined to the third floor of the residence.

Health authorities believe the spread could have been started by a visitor, which has also led to 11 nurses testing positive to the virus.

Elderly persons who tested negative at John Mackintosh Home were moved to the third floor of the Bella Vista Home.

The Bella Vista Day Centre has now also closed down to prevent an increase in the outbreak.

Authorities believe it would be hard to maintain social distancing with all the different family bubbles.

Two other members of staff from Bella Vista, Hillsides and John Cochrane ward have also tested positive for COVID-19.

It brings the total number of staff in self-isolation to 14 across all Elderly Residential Services sites.

In response, a trivalent vaccine against three different flu viruses will be provided for the elderly.

It is thought that a combination of both the flu and COVID-19 could lead to hospitals filling up even faster this winter.

Over-65s can already go to the Primary Care Centre to get their vaccine injections once they make an appointment.

The vaccine is different to the quadrivalent one provided to the rest of the population.

“Members of the public are strongly encouraged to take up the flu vaccine and make an appointment,” said Minister of Health Samantha Sacrament

“It is provided particularly for those who are over the age of 65 or are particularly vulnerable.”

All family members have been kept in the loop about their elderly relatives who have tested positive and negative in the homes.