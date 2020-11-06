POLICE have been called out to reprimand three monkeys who were lobbing rubbish across the street in Gibraltar.

The Macaques sat on a wall throwing paper and plastic towards oncoming traffic before authorities arrived.

CAUGHT: Police arrive to handle the troublemakers

An officer who was called to the scene told a crowd waiting for a bus nearby to stay away from the animals.

And this is not the first time a Gibraltar monkey has had a run-in with the law.

A British tourist claimed one of the Macaques had ‘sexually assaulted’ her in 2015.

“I felt totally helpless as these two monkeys grabbed and pawed me in my most intimate areas,” she revealed.

“Then, with a yank, one of them pulled my bikini top straight off,” she said.

While the policeman told her he was ‘sorry’ for her ordeal, he added that monkeys are ‘wild animals’ and cannot legally commit a crime.