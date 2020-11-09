MAJOR airline British Airways has confirmed it will continue to provide flights to and from Gibraltar during the second UK lockdown.

The carrier says it will offer a service from London Heathrow to the British overseas territory on a twice weekly basis.

Routes will continue to operate on Tuesday and Fridays from November 13 to December 1.

The news comes as England remains in lockdown until December 2, with everyone being asked to stay indoors unless they have to leave their home for essential reasons such as work, education or to shop for essential items.

Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port, the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP said, “I’m happy to confirm that British Airways has agreed to continue a lifeline service to Gibraltar during the current lockdown in the United Kingdom.

“These are indeed challenging times and the Government is pleased that the services will support the business community as whole, allow those that need to travel for essential purposes to do so and ensure that our postal services continue.”