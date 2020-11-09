ANDALUCIAN Ecologist group GENA has denounced groups of motorcycle riders for riding in a national park and damaging protected land.

The Junta was made aware after groups of motorcycle trial riders were spotted riding in the Sierra Tejeda and the Sierra Almijara.

It was established that the groups came from Almunecar and Nerja, and gathered in the picturesque region to ride deep into the national park to practice the sport.

GENA denounces that the group were riding illegally according to regulations outlined by the Plan for the Management of Natural Resources (PORN).

The group also pointed out that the use of motorised vehicles can irreversibly damage the flora and fauna in the area.

It is not the first time GENA has made complaints of ‘gangs’ operating in the park.

Areas such as Llanadas de Sedella have been hot spots for off road motorcyclists and quad riders thanks to it’s challenging terrain and stunning scenery.

Many tourist companies also offer guiding trips through the area, aimed at English speaking markets and offering rental machines.

“We consider it of vital importance to the preservation of the nation park that these practices are monitored carefully and regulated properly in accordance to Provincial laws,” read a statement from GENA.