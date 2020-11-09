MERCADONA has recalled a batch of paprika from the brand Vera Hacendado after detecting the presence of Salmonella.

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) has alerted of the presence of Salmonella in sweet Vera paprika, of the Hacendado brand, which has been distributed throughout Spain by the Mercadona supermarket chain.

AESAN was initially alerted by the authorities of Aragon, through the Coordinated System for Rapid Information Exchange (SCIRI).

According to AESAN, no cases of Salmonella associated with this alert have been confirmed.

The product affected is:

Name of product: Sweet Vera paprika

Brand: HACENDADO

Lot: L150719 272020

Bar code: 8480000341020

Preferential consumption: OCT 21

Consumers who have purchased the product are advised to refrain from consuming it and to return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

Salmonella is the most common cause of foodborne outbreaks in the European Union.

Nearly one in three foodborne outbreaks in the European Union is caused by Salmonella.

Slovakia, Spain and Poland account for the majority of Salmonella outbreaks in the EU. These outbreaks were mainly linked to eggs.