A KNOWN pervert has been arrested for sexually assaulting a woman on a train in Mallorca.

The victim, 18, was targeted by the detainee, 23, as she travelling on a train to Palma from Binasselm on the morning of October 8.

According to Guardia Civil, the man sat down next to her and ran his fingers over her crotch area.

When the young woman asked him to stop and got up from her seat, he slapped her bum and followed her down the carriage.

Another passenger who witnessed the harassment rebuked the man but was threatened.

The victim decided to run off the train at the next stop, immediately calling the police to report the incident.

After reviewing CCTV footage, investigators were able to trace the suspect’s activity that morning.

He was seen stalking possible victims at Binasselem train station before spotting the victim and following her onto the train.

The man was also known to police in both Mallorca and Ibiza for sexually assaulting women.

