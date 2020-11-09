THE Junta de Andalucia has created an interactive map which provides up to date coronavirus data for each of its municipalities.

The map was announced by Junta president Juanma Moreno and allows residents to see which level of risk their town is currently placed under.

It also details which restrictions each of the 785 municipalities are under according to their risk level.

Ranging from low (1) to extreme risk (4), the different levels bring tougher measures, such as reducing restaurant capacities and those of religious ceremonies.

You can see the map at mapacovid.es.

It comes after Moreno announced that from Tuesday, the curfew will be in place from 10pm to 7am until at least November 23.

Bars and restaurants and non-essential businesses must also close by 6pm.