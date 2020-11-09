FROM midnight tonight, it will be prohibited to leave your municipality in Andalucia unless you have a justified reason for doing so.

Under new coronavirus measures, residents will be fined if caught entering or exiting another municipality without just cause.

It means, for example, that if one lives in Marbella, they must not travel to Estepona or Mijas and vice versa.

If you have a justifiable excuse to leave your town, you must be able to prove it to police.

The reasons deemed justified for stepping outside your town borders are:

Assisting health centres, health services and establishments.

Going to work or fulfilling business and legal obligations.

Going to university or educational centres, including nursery.

Returning to your habitual home or family residence.

Assisting or caring for the elderly, minors, dependents, people with disabilities or especially vulnerable people.

Visiting financial or insurance entities or filling up your car if the closest petrol station is in a neighbouring town.

Urgent or mandatory appointments with public and judicial bodies or the notary.

Renewing permits and documents and other administrative tasks which cannot be postponed.

Taking official exams or tests which cannot be delayed.