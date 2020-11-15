The UK’s historic connections with German and Europe will remain intact regardless of whatever happens with the looming Brexit deadline, Prince Charles said today at a memorial ceremony in Berlin.

The language of reconciliation stood in marked contrast to the bullish warnings from Brexit chief negotiator David Frost, also today, and the Prince echoed the poetry of John Donne when he said that no country is an island after all.

With Camilla at his side, the pair became the first British royals to attend the National Day of Mourning in the German capital, a wreath-laying ceremony at the Parliament building, the Bundestag, and the heir to the throne, 72 yesterday, gave large parts of his speech in German.

The prince said: “The United Kingdom has chosen a future outside the European Union, and the relationship between our countries is evolving once again.

Prince Charles

“Its shape is a matter negotiated between our governments and its essence is defined by the enduring connections between our people.

“It is, therefore, my heartfelt belief that the fundamental bond between us will remain strong: we will always be friends, partners and allies.

“As our countries begin this new chapter in our long history, let us reaffirm our bond for the years ahead.”

Referring to the English poet John Donne, who wrote that ‘no man is an island’, the heir to the throne said: “One might equally submit that no country is really an island either, other than in the wholly literal sense.

“Our histories bind us tightly together and our destinies, although each our own to forge, are interdependent to a considerable degree.”

After the parliamentary address, the pair visited the Neue Wache Central Memorial, dedicated to victims of war and tyranny, where a wreath had been laid on the prince’s behalf.

It was laid in front of a sculpture called Mother With Her Dead Son, by German artist Kathe Kollwitz in memory of her own son who died in WWI.

The message on the prince’s poppy wreath read: “In everlasting remembrance of all victims of conflict and tyranny. Charles.”

Camilla then laid a posy featuring rosemary symbolising remembrance and olive, white daisies and nerines symbolising peace.