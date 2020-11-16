A PREGNANT woman has been injured by a Russian teenager driving recklessly during a police chase on the Costa del Sol.

According to police, last Friday, at around 5pm, a patrol car noticed the 19-year-old driving dangerously in a Mercedes off-road vehicle.

Policia local waved down the driver as he sped along the Avenida Alfonso Hohenloe in Marbella, however he only accelerated further, allegedly disobeying orders and driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

In desperation to get away, the teen, who had no valid driving licence, collided with three pedestrians, a 28-year-old pregnant woman and her mother, along with a 57-year-old woman, all believed to be of foreign nationality.

The pregnant woman was taken by ambulance to a local health centre for treatment.

After the collision, the driver, far from stopping and assisting those affected, continued with his escape and broke through private gates into an open field.

From there he drove to a car park in Puerto Banus where he abandoned the vehicle.

Determined to flee the authorities, he hailed down a taxi and gave directions to be taken to his home, which is when the police finally caught up with him and he was arrested.

The young man has been charged with an alleged crime against road safety for reckless driving and driving without a licence, endangering the lives of pedestrians and other charges related to fleeing the scene of an accident.

According to official sources, the 28-year-old pregnant woman has received treatment locally and is recovering.

It comes after a pregnant woman and a cyclist were also injured in a car crash with drug traffickers being chased by police in Estepona back in September.