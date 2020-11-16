STAR of The Crown Emma Corrin has revealed she was hospitalised when filming the hit Netflix drama in Spain.

The actress, who plays Princess Diana in the newly released fourth season of the show, said she had been suffering with asthma and a severe cough and stopped at a hospital for antibiotics.

It was there that doctors refused to let Corrin, 24, leave as her oxygen levels had become worryingly low.

It came after Corrin had filmed an underwater scene for The Crown in a freezing cold swimming pool in Spain.

Season four of The Crown spent two months filming across Spain in a bid to recreate Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s 1983 tour of Australia.

And this was not the first time the show had headed to Spain for filming. An airport scene for season three was shot in Torremolinos’ iconic congress centre.