DON’T ‘sashay away’ from your sofa because RuPaul’s Drag Race has announced its coming to Spain.

The reality-competition show follows a group of elite drag artists as they battle it out to be crowned the drag scene’s next superstar.

Commissioned by the suitably sassily named media company ¡Hola Hola Hola!, alongside Spanish broadcaster Atresmedia, the show will be titled Drag Race Spain and promises an ‘update’ on the shows’ classic format.

Drag Race Spain joins a long line of international spin-offs, including Drag Race Thailand, Canada’s Drag Race, Drag Race Holland and The Switch Drag Race from Chile.

And RuPaul is not the only hit-show to announce its expansion to a Spanish network lately.Love Island Spain was announced by ITV back in September, so there will be plenty to keep viewers entertained in 2021.