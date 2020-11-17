THE SENIOR chaplain of the Costa Blanca Anglican Chaplaincy of the Holy Spirit had a day to remember last week, when his post was relicensed for a further five years.

Father Marcus Ronchetti entered the role in May 2015 and last Wednesday(November 11) La Fustera church near Benissa was the setting for a special ceremony and service.

The Archdeacon of Gibraltar, David Waller, travelled from Mallorca to celebrate the relicensing of Father Marcus in his post.

He gave a sermon on the importance of signs and symbols in the gospel and in the daily lives of everybody.

Chaplaincy wardens, Diana Pringle and Martin Bentley, on behalf of the people of the chaplaincy, then formally presented Father Marcus to the Archdeacon for relicensing.

He then made his Declaration of Assent and knelt to receive the ‘Cure of Souls’, which is old church language for looking after parishioners.

Holy Eucharist was then celebrated with the Archdeacon bring the sacrament outside to congregation members observing COVID-19 rules and social distancing.