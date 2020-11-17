A SECOND elderly woman has died with COVID-19 in Gibraltar in the space of a week.

Although the authorities revealed that the 90 to 95-year-old died of ‘other causes’, she was fighting COVID-19 at the time.

COVID-19 cases went up to 110 overnight, with two still in intensive care and 12 others in the special isolation ward at St Bernard’s Hospital.

The deceased woman had been staying at the Hillsides Elderly Residential Services (ERS) dementia care home on Europa Road.

“It was agreed by all medical experts that the virus had played a contributory part to the death,” said the Gibraltar Government.

“The resident died due to other causes, but was also suffering from COVID-19 at the time of death.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo revealed he knew the victim’s family ‘well’, and was ‘terribly sad’ about the news.

‘Unfortunately this is the second time that ERS has lost a resident suffering from COVID-19 in a week, despite the best efforts to contain the outbreak there.

“ERS remains on lockdown in order to reduce the risk of any further spread.

“We will do everything we can to re-introduce visits as soon as possible.”

There are still five elderly patients fighting off the virus in elderly homes, with no-one except workers allowed to go in or out.

‘Protect yourself’

The Chief Minister took the opportunity to remind the general public of the need to take COVID-19 safety measures.

“Please remember the simple things like washing hands, wearing a mask where required and keeping a safe two metre distance,” he said.

“It is vitally important that you protect yourself and your loved ones by following the rules, and be truthful to the Contact Tracing Bureau if you do test positive.

Gibraltar has been promised ample supplies of the new pandemic-beating vaccine when it becomes available on the NHS.

“The vaccines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are not yet with us,” he said.

“We have to ensure that we are protecting each other proactively until people are being vaccinated.”