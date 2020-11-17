SPAIN has registered 13,159 cases on Tuesday, the lowest daily figure since October 14.

While it brings the total number of cases detected since the start of the pandemic to 1,510,023, it is another day of the infection rate stabilising.

Of the 13,159 cases announced today, some 5,897 were from tests performed in the past 24 hours.

Almost half of those are from Catalunya and Madrid, which have counted 1,407 and 1,255 cases in a 24-hour period respectively.

But unlike the infections, deaths continue to soar.

The Ministry of Health has reported 435 deaths from the virus since yesterday, the highest count of the second wave.

The previous record since the end of the first lockdown was recorded seven days ago, with 411 deaths.

It brings the total number of deaths in Spain since the pandemic began to 41,688.

In the past seven days, 1,247 people have died from the virus in the country.