THE Junta is set to approve €1,000 grants for the self-employed and workers most affected by recent COVID-19 restrictions.

The Andalucian government plans to give the green light to the aid on Tuesday, helping the sectors most affected by the recent closures.

The new support plan for small businesses and self-employed workers includes a line of subsidies worth €80 million, which is expected to benefit 80,000 self-employed workers.

According to the Junta, the aid equates to about €1,000 per affected person.

Workers who will be able to request this aid are those working in the following sectors: hotel and catering, sales, taxi transport, hairdressing salons and fairgrounds.

Once approved, the eligibility and requirements for the funding will be published in the BOJA (Official Gazette of the Andalucian Regional Government).

The Junta has also announced its plans to approve extensions on the repayment periods of loans granted by the Official Credit Institute (ICO) given to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

At the end of March, Pedro Sanchez’s government approved zero-cost loans through the ICO to help families affected by the crisis to pay their bills.

More than 30% of loans with ICO guarantees in Andalucia have a repayment period of less than four years, which now, depending on the company’s economic capacity, can be extended for up to three more years.