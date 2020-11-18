IN the latest blow for Spain’s tourism industry, a study has revealed that just 38% of Brits will consider travelling abroad this Christmas.

According to data from Piplsay, over half of Britons have confirmed that if they do travel this festive season it will be for domestic trips only.

Additionally, it looks like a un-merry Christmas for many as a third of Brits will cut down on socialising this season.

It comes after the UK government introduced a travel ban on November 5, which rendered international travel and overnight stays in Britain illegal.

Although the ban is set to be lifted on December 2, this latest study has revealed that the majority (77%) of Brits still fear lockdown restrictions will effect their holiday plans.

While holiday travel abroad remains a risk for many, people in the UK have instead considered packing up their lives to become expats.

Since the UK lockdown began, there has been a 30% rise in Brits considering a move to Europe and Spain is at the top of their wish list.